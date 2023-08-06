Trump taunts US women's soccer team after loss: 'Many players were hostile to America'

Former President Donald Trump openly taunted the American women's soccer team on Sunday after they suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Sweden in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president not only relished at seeing the American team defeated, but also questioned the patriotism of many of the players.

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote. "Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA."

The former president, who is the first in American history to have been impeached twice and then indicted three times after leaving office, has long sparred with star American player Megan Rapinoe after she said she wouldn't accept an invitation to see him in the White House after leading her team to victory in the Women's World Cup four years ago.

