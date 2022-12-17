During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump national security adviser John Bolton predicted the former president will soon be a non-factor within the Republican Party.

Speaking with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, the longtime Washington D.C. insider added that Trump's slide from relevance started after his 2020 election defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

Asked by the host how things are going for the former president after his last hand-picked GOP candidate, Herschel Walker, failed to win in the Georgia runoff for a U.S. Senate seat, Bolten claimed it was just one more reason why the Republican party needs to abandon the one-term former president.

Asked, "Do you think any of that message is getting through to your Republican colleagues?" about the midterm flop, Bolton shot back, "I think it is getting through overwhelmingly."

Continuing in that vein, he added, "I think Trump has been on a downhill slope within the Republican Party since the 2020 election -- certainly, since January the sixth. "

"I think it continues and I think all around the country -- and I have talked to I don't know how many Republicans since November the 8th, -- there is little doubt that while there were other factors involved, but the Trump factor was the primary reason why Republicans did not do as well as expected on November the 8th."

"I think it is like, frankly, turning a light switch off for Trump's prospects," he elaborated. "He certainly has not done anything to help himself since then; talking about terminating the Constitution, and most recently, this week, with his NFT gambit."

"So, Trump's influence is declining and that hurts some people's feelings who want to use Trump to anathematize the whole Republican Party. But that gambit will not work," he added.

Watch below or at the link: