Trump has a 'big void' when it comes to hanging on to evangelical support: Ana Navarro

Evangelical pastors pray over Donald Trump. (Official White House Photos by Joyce Boghosian)
CNN political commentator and former Republican strategist Ana Navarro argued that former President Donald Trump has a "big void" in the leadership of the evangelical community who is willing to go to bat for him in 2024 — but that the state of play is still in flux and they could ultimately come home to him.
This interview, alongside New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, comes as the former president has openly attacked the evangelical community, which was essential to getting him elected in the first place, and as experts suspect he has a plan to crack down on and divide congregations that aren't fully in the tank for him.
"Maggie, you have new reporting on a conversation we've been talking about all week, which is Trump's campaign and evangelicals, who delivered the white house to him in 2016," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "Now he's criticizing prominent leaders who aren't returning to endorse him."
"As 'disloyal', his favorite word," agreed Haberman. "We heard him say this all the time, and Nikki Haley was one name I asked him about when I interviewed him for my book and he talked about disloyalty. It is a risky game that he is playing. We don't know what's going to happen with the investigations into him. I want to caveat that off the bat. If there's movement, it's going to make it complicated for evangelical leaders. But right now he's the only declared candidate, and they are grateful for things he did in office, but they have other options. It was notable, [megachurch pastor] Robert Jeffress hosted Mike Pence last week. Jeffress is still sounding pro-Trump, but the fact he was willing to offer Pence an audience, I think, tells you you're seeing a shift away from Trump. Will it be enough? I don't know we've seen voters move from leaders and towards Trump before, but there's a softening."
Navarro agreed, saying that she is "getting déjà vu all over again" because evangelical leaders also "stepped away" from Trump after the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump boasted he could get away with sexually assaulting women because of his fame, but they "all lined up behind him" again after he won the presidency.
"I also think you're feeling the absence of Jerry Falwell," added Navarro. "He's sitting by a pool, currently, in Miami. So I think he was 100% loyal to him. That's a big void that's been left in evangelical leadership. But, you know, I underestimated Trump and the evangelicals in 2016, and I would warn people not to do that because right now you're seeing it from other politicians. You're seeing it from donors. You're seeing it from evangelical leaders. That they are toying with the idea of somebody other than Trump. They are indicating they want somebody other than Trump. But if it is Trump, they're going to line up behind him like they once did in 2016."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Ana Navarro says Trump has a "huge void" in evangelical support
www.youtube.com
The civil war between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one-time far-right allies in the House, continues to rage as the Colorado Republican fired more shots at her colleague for bullying her in a bathroom confrontation.
In an interview with former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Boebert was asked about a Daily Beast report that Taylor Greene harangued her counterpart for accepting campaign cash ("millions") from now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for her re-election bid that nearly failed, and then refused for 15 ballots to back him -- finally voting "present."
In the previous report, the Beast reported, Taylor Greene asked Boebert, "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy, but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” to which the Colorado Republican shot back, "‘Don’t be ugly,” and then reportedly fled from the bathroom.
Speaking with Loesch, Boebert said she was glad the host brought up the squabble, with the Beast reporting she stated, "My colleague from Georgia, the gentlewoman from Georgia, came up and started, you know, being kind of nasty about it. And no one else had been nasty about it. Everyone had been very professional.”
She added, "And so when she started going after me, I looked at her and said, ‘Don’t be ugly.’ That’s something that my granny used to say to me when I was being a brat.”
Asked, "You guys were kind of like BFFs there for a while, weren’t you?” Boebert dismissed the notion, telling Loesch, "I think the media saw two women in Congress, you know, there was nothing against her. We travel in the same circles, have the same policy views on a lot of things—not everything! But on many things.”
One in nine Americans ages 65 and over had Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, and countless others were indirectly affected as caregivers, health care providers and taxpayers. There is currently no cure – available treatments primarily focus on prevention by encouraging protective factors, such as exercise and healthy diet, and reducing aggravating factors, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
One of these aggravating factors is viral infections. Researchers have identified that certain viruses such as herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1, which causes cold sores), varicella zoster virus (VZV, which causes chickenpox and shingles) and SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) can lead to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia following infection.
There is increasing evidence supporting the potential role viruses play in Alzheimer’s disease.
Figuring out how and when these viruses contribute to disease could help scientists develop new therapies to prevent dementia. However, researchers have been unable to consistently detect suspect viruses in brains of people who died of Alzheimer’s. Because the Alzheimer’s disease process can start decades before symptoms, some researchers have proposed that viruses act early in a “hit-and-run” manner; they trigger a cascade of events that lead to dementia but have already taken off. In other words, by the time researchers analyze patient brains, any detectable viral components are gone and causation is difficult to establish.
We are a neurovirologist, neurologist and neuroscientist team interested in the role viruses play in neurodegenerative diseases. In our recently published research, we use new technology to search for the tire tracks of these viruses in Alzheimer’s patients. By focusing on the most vulnerable entry point to the brain, the nose, we discovered a genetic network that provides evidence of a robust viral response.
The olfactory system is constantly bombarded with odors, pollutants and pathogens. Particles inhaled through the nostrils bind to specific olfactory receptor cells in the tissue lining the nasal cavity. These receptors send messages to other cells in what’s called the olfactory bulb, which acts like a relay station that transmits these messages down the long nerves of the olfactory tract. These messages are then transferred to the area of the brain responsible for learning and memory, the hippocampus.
Sensory cells translate information from your environment into electrical signals your brain can interpret.
The hippocampus plays a critical role assigning contextual information to odors, such as danger from the foul smell of propane or comfort from the smell of lavender. This area of the brain is also dramatically damaged in Alzheimer’s disease, causing devastating learning and memory deficits. For as many as 85% to 90% of Alzheimer’s patients, loss of smell is an early sign of disease.
The mechanism leading to smell loss in Alzheimer’s disease is relatively unknown. Like muscles that atrophy from lack of use, sensory deprivation is thought to lead to atrophy of the brain regions that specialize in interpreting sensory information. Strong sensory input to these regions is critical to maintain general brain health.
The body uses mRNA, which is transcribed from DNA, to translate genetic material into proteins. The body uses specific mRNA sequences to produce a network of proteins that are used to fight against certain viruses. In some cases, the body continues to activate these pathways even after the the virus is cleared, leading to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Identifying which mRNA sequences and protein networks are present can allow us to infer, to a degree, whether the body is or was responding to a viral pathogen at some point.
Previously, sequencing mRNA in tissue samples was difficult because the molecules degrade very quickly. However, new technology specifically addresses that issue by measuring small subsections of mRNA at a time instead of trying to reconstruct the whole mRNA sequence at once.
We leveraged this technology to sequence the mRNA of olfactory bulb and olfactory tract samples from six people with familial Alzheimer’s, an inherited form of the disease, and six people without Alzheimer’s. We focused on familial Alzheimer’s because there is less variability in disease than in the sporadic, or nonfamilial, form of the disease, which can result from a number of different individual and environmental factors.
This image shows neurons in a small cross section of a mouse’s olfactory bulb.
In the familial Alzheimer’s samples, we found altered gene expression indicating signs of a past viral infection in the olfactory bulb, as well as inflammatory immune responses in the olfactory tract. We also found higher levels of proteins involved in demyelination in the olfactory tract of familial Alzheimer’s samples than in the controls. Myelin is a protective fatty layer around nerves that allows electrical impulses to move quickly and smoothly from one area of the brain to another. Damage to myelin stalls signal transduction, resulting in impaired neural communication and, by extension, neurodegeneration.
Based on these findings, we hypothesize that viral infections, and the resulting inflammation and demyelination within the olfactory system, may disrupt the function of the hippocampus by impairing communication from the olfactory bulb. This scenario could contribute to the accelerated neurodegeneration seen in Alzheimer’s disease.
Implications for patient health
Epidemiological data supports the role of viral infections in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. For example, the varicella zoster virus is linked to a nearly threefold risk of developing dementia within five years of infection for patients with a shingles rash on their face. A recent report also found a nearly 70% increased risk of getting diagnosed with Alzheimer’s within a year of a COVID-19 diagnosis for people over 65.
These studies suggest that vaccination may be a potential measure to prevent dementia. For example, vaccination against the seasonal flu virus and herpes zoster is associated with an up to 29% and 30% reduced risk of developing dementia, respectively.
Further research investigating how viral infections can trigger neurodegeneration could aid in the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines against the viruses implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.
Donald Trump will ignite a civil war within evangelical churches to punish pastors he deems as "disloyal," predicted former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele.
Some evangelical leaders have suggested their flocks are ready to turn the page on Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, and Steele told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that conservative pastors would eventually be forced to pay the consequences for the deal they'd made with the devil back in 2016.
"Just because you lay your hands on the devil doesn't make him a saint, and they knew full well what they were getting," Steele said. "Donald Trump's view is, as he said in the interview, 'I delivered what you wanted, I gave you the Supreme Court justices to give you the one thing you wanted, and that was to overturn Roe v. Wade -- this is how you repay me?"
"He's not a Kevin McCarthy, he's not just going to roll over and go, okay -- that's not how this plays out," Steele said. "I keep telling folks, when the man engages, let's see how he engages, when he decides it's time to take down these disloyal pastors, he will take them down, and you know who will help take them down? Their very congregants."
"So the reality for Donald Trump is the leaderships are the tools, those are the tools for him," Steele added. "He knows where his bread is buttered. It's the base, so as long as, you know, he's at 53 percent, he's not worried about the 45 percent. Remember, this is a man who went through four years, never cracked 45 percent, 46 percent, and still wreaked havoc."