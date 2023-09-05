Trump’s indicted former lawyers crowdsource $800,000 to cover legal bills: report

Former members of ex-President Donald Trump's legal team who were indicted along with Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for the alleged racketeering scheme to steal the 2020 election are crowd-sourcing money to pay for their defense expenses, Forbes Sara Dorn reports.

Jenna Ellis "has raised nearly $200,000 to pay for her legal expenses in his election interference case in Georgia—one of several co-defendants crowd-funding as Trump has reportedly given no indication he plans to help them financially," Dorn writes. "Ellis' legal team has raised more than $195,000 as of Tuesday to help pay for her legal expenses through the site GiveSendGo, where a description of her fundraiser says she is 'being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law.'"

Ellis, Dorn adds, "has been outspoken about Trump's lack of financial backing, questioning in a tweet whether the situation 'would change if he becomes the nominee' and asking why his political action committee, MAGA Inc. isn't 'funding everyone’s defense?'"

Coup memo author John Eastman, ex-United States Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and former Coffee County Republican Party Chair Cathy Latham have also raised, collectively, hundreds of thousands of dollars, Dorn continues, adding that embattled "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani "is essentially broke and unable to pay his mounting legal bills in several of the Trump-involved cases."

Dorn notes, "Trump's political action committee has spent tens of millions of dollars to help pay for his own legal expenses associated with his four criminal cases and various civil cases against him. His allies also set up a legal defense fund earlier this year to help offset the costs, and some of the money is expected to go toward Trump's current and former employees who have become involved in the cases. Trump and 18 others were charged with racketeering in Georgia last month, among 41 total counts filed against them, marking his fourth indictment this year. The Justice Department also indicted him in two separate cases related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, along with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and he faces a fourth set of charges in Manhattan Criminal Court for his alleged role in a hush-money scheme."

Dorn implied that Trump's lack of support could determine "whether Trump's co-defendants will flip on him in the Georgia election interference case in plea deals with prosecutors."

Some of them, Dorn recalls, "have suggested in court filings they were acting at Trump's direction when they attempted to help block President Joe Biden's Georgia victory.