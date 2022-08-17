Former Mueller prosecutor explains why no legitimate lawyer wants anything to do with Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained to MSNBC that one of Donald Trump's biggest problems is finding a set of lawyers willing to help him with a solid legal strategy to deal with all of his slate of legal cases that all seem to be culminating together in recent weeks.

Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, hours after Rudy Giuliani walked into the Atlanta courthouse after being told he was a target in a probe, Weissmann explained that Trump's lawyers have had a rough go of it lately.

"The thing that is notable, [is] that this is not the traditional 'A' team that you would see representing a president or a former president," he said of Trump's legal advisers. "And it's just striking. Usually, this is an honor. And you have people like David Kendall for instance, who everyone in the legal profession knows is one of the preeminent lawyers. And that's who you expect to see. And I think one of the reasons you're not seeing that is if you look at the track record for some of the former president's lawyers."

Weissmann, who was one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's top deputies, named Roy Cohn, who was ultimately disbarred, but who served for Trump's father and was a kind of mentor to the younger Donald. Giuliani is another one, but he has just been told he's the target in a serious case in Georgia. He's already been disbarred in New York. Former lawyer Michael Cohen was convicted of several crimes. Sidney Powell is facing civil lawsuits and complaints calling for her to be disbarred.

"So the kinds of pressures that you're put under — if you're representing somebody like Donald Trump, are ones that if you're at the top of your field, you really can think to yourself, I don't need this," said Weissmann.

Watch video below or at this link.

Trump can't find a lawyer youtu.be

