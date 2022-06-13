‘It’s how he built his brand’: CNN host breaks down Trump’s pattern of lying in elections

CNN chief national correspondent John King on Monday broke down Donald Trump's pattern of lying to voters ahead of a televised hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN's Jake Tapper reported that the hearing would feature longtime GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg, whom Tapper first met during the 2000 Florida recount.

"When Ben Ginsburg speaks, Republicans listen," CNN's Jamie Gangel said.

King explained how the select committee would seek to show how Trump knew he lost.

"One of the things we need to remember is this is Donald Trump's trademark," King said.

"He lies and repeat lies even when he is told to stop. 'Barack Obama is not American.' Donald Trump kept repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, to the point that Obama released his long-form birth certificate and then Trump cast doubt on that. During the coronavirus pandemic, the experts kept telling him things, Donald Trump kept saying the opposite, reckless lies that endangered the health of Americans, ingest bleach for example."

"This is part of a pattern, this what he does it's how he built his brand," King said.

