John Boehner unleashes profanity to describe one of Trump's 'weird' obsessions

According to excerpts from former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) upcoming memoir, Donald Trump was a man with many obsessions but one stood out in particular that he describes as "weird."

A copy of Boehner's tell-all -- titled "On The House" -- was obtained by the Guardian and, according to Martin Pengelly, the former GOP leader had some choice words for Trump.

The report notes, "Donald Trump's obsession with the Deep State conspiracy theory, which holds that a permanent secret government of bureaucrats and intelligence officials existed to thwart his agenda in office, was destructive and delusional, John Boehner says in a new book," and then quotes the former congressman dryly writing, "Let me be diplomatic here. That's horseshit."

Pengelly wrote, "His criticism of Trump comes as no surprise, not least because an extract of the book ran in Politico last week. Boehner is heavily critical of Trump's takeover of the Republican party."

As for more Boehner commentary on Trump, the Guardian journalist quotes from the book, with Boehner calling some of Trump's views "very destructive – not to mention delusional," before adding, "Knee-jerk defenders of President Trump would often say that's what he was up to whenever there was some new pronouncement of action that didn't make sense. Well, they may have been right in some cases … but having to constantly point to the Deep State as this boogeyman responsible for all these problems just seems … weird."

