Android users still aren't able to see Donald Trump's meltdowns on his Truth Social network because Google still hasn't approved the app for distribution.
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week the decision was "up to Google," but the tech giant said it had notified the social media upstart of "several violations of standard policies," including having effective moderation for user-generated content, before the app could be offered on Google Play, reported Axios.
A source told Axios that Google's concerns were related to content that featured physical threats and incitements to violence, and Truth Social's banners warning of "sensitive content" were insufficient for Google.
A post last week by an account called "TheVictim24," in response to one from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, was cited as an example of content Google found objectionable.
"It's be nice if you people weren't just okay with the military and police stage a rebellion and framing civilians," the post read. "Zero people trust the police and if the military comes in, we'll kill them. Someone admit this nation needs to be nuked because it's satanic."
Members of the Texas State Board of Education heard from an angry mother on Tuesday who said that first graders should not learn about Mahatma Gandhi because she believes it's part of critical race theory.
"You refer to our flag, bonnets and mockingbirds as a significant symbol to a Texas community," the mother opined. "No, these are emblems of identity and instill pride and connection with our home."
She said that learning about "the importance of collaborating with various cultures" was inappropriate because children should learn about their own "culture" first.
"This revision wants to teach a first grader who is still putting notes to the tooth fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi's lead to a peaceful protest," Jenna gasped. "A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don't want to be good little global citizens where are borders are considered a military zone."
"It's a border and it's good!" she exclaimed. "Teach that. This is the land of the free, home of the brave. Be brave!"
State Board of Education Member Marisa B. Perez-Diaz observed that the witness had been unable to point to specific Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) that contain the standards that she was complaining about.
"Be specific about what you're talking about so that we understand that you actually have a legitimate concern or it's not something you're just hearing and reading and repeating," Perez-Diaz advised. "I guess I want to understand what on the history of how borders were created do you know about?"
"I'm not an expert," Jenna shot back. "I don't appreciate your, um, belittling. I didn't come here with a Ph.D. and I didn't come up here as an educator or somebody on one of these work groups. I'm coming up here as a parent."
Perez-Diaz insisted that she was not belittling the parent.
"You just told our chair that you'd read it somewhere or you heard it, you don't know," the board member explained. "And that is not a belittling. I'm just acknowledging what you have yourself said."
Perez-Diaz added: "My point in asking you the question about borders is that is a clear example of why we need the standards the way that they have been written because this country did not always have borders. This country, we're sitting on stolen land."
Members of the audience erupted at the mention of "stolen land," forcing the chair to call for quiet.
"That isn't something that is in the standards," Perez-Diaz noted. "But what is in the standards is understanding our indigenous roots and understanding how indigenous communities have been impacted and those sorts of pieces of our history are very important."
"And so, again, I ask, what do you remember about learning about indigenous histories?" she wondered.
"I don't remember very much about indigenous histories," the witness admitted. "I'm sorry I can't answer your question about what I learned about indigenous communities and the border. I know our border is open right now and thousands are flooding over!"
MSNBC producer for Rachel Maddow, Steve Benen, couldn't help but take the next step after former President Donald Trump announced that he wants a 2020 "new election immediately." Given the support Trump has in the Republican Party, Benen asked whether other GOP officials are ready to support this plan.
It has been 22 months since Trump lost the election, Benen wrote. Up until this point, Trump has maintained that he won the 2020 election. He even tried to change the results in several states and his campaign falsified documents attempting to swap out the electors. But in his latest rant, Trump admits he lost by demanding the 2020 election be redone.
"Part of what makes this so extraordinary is the frequency with which Trump re-embraces this obvious lunacy," he explained "As regular readers may recall, it was in April 2021 when the Republican sounded very much like a politician who believed it was still possible his defeat could and would be reversed. Soon after, the former president reportedly told associates he believed Arizona’s ridiculous Cyber Ninja audit 'could undo' the 2020 presidential election."
Trump's blog, which is now defunct after considerable mockery, bragged that Republican voters think of him as the "true president." Benen recalled reporter Maggie Haberman reporting at the time that Trump “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated” to the presidency by August 2021.
In May 2021, by way of his now-defunct blog, he celebrated a poll showing most Republican voters “believe Donald Trump is the true president.” In June 2021, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that Trump “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated” to the White House by Aug 2021. That obviously never happened.
By Oct. 2021 he was back to spouting conspiracy theories and demanding a "new Election (sic) should immediately take place." Nearly a year later, this idea has returned.
As Republicans are desperately trying not to screw up the 2022 midterm election, Trump continues to demand unfaltering loyalty from them. Congress is out on their August Recess until next week when they return to do the people's business after Labor Day. At that point, reporters will have the opportunity to ask GOP members how they feel about holding another election as Trump demands.
"Is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on board with such an approach?" Benen asked. "How about Sens. Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio, and Lindsey Graham? Do Govs. Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp endorse the former president’s demand? How about J.D. Vance, Blake Masters, Herschel Walker, and Mehmet Oz?"
None of these Republicans have been willing to say thus far.
Conservative author Jonathan Last is taking certain Republican commentators to task for turning yet another blind eye to a recent rant by President Donald Trump which he says only makes sense if Trump is either corrupt or "cognitively impaired."
Given that even stalwart Trump allies such as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) have told the twice-impeached former president that there is simply no mechanism for being "reinstated" as president after Congress certified the results of the 2020 election, Last can only think of two possibilities to describe Trump's current mental state.
"If Trump is serious, then he is cognitively impaired," he argues. "There is no way to accomplish the 'remedies' he proposes. The idea that someone could simply “declare” him the rightful winner of the 2020 election is preposterous... So either Trump does not have the baseline intelligence to understand how the government and the U.S. Constitution function — or he has suffered from some mental decline which has rendered him incapable of basic deductive reasoning."
Last goes on to explain that this is by far the most innocent explanation.
"On the other hand, if Trump is not serious—by which I mean that he does not actually believe that either of these remedies are even theoretically possible—then he is advocating the overthrow of the legitimately-elected government of the United States and rejecting the Constitution," he writes.
All of this, Last concludes, makes it important for conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who surely know Trump is proposing an unconstitutional coup, to make their voices heard when the former president floats such ideas.
"Sedition is now explicitly one of the policies," he warns.