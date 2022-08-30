angry trump
Photo: Shutterstock

Android users still aren't able to see Donald Trump's meltdowns on his Truth Social network because Google still hasn't approved the app for distribution.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week the decision was "up to Google," but the tech giant said it had notified the social media upstart of "several violations of standard policies," including having effective moderation for user-generated content, before the app could be offered on Google Play, reported Axios.

A source told Axios that Google's concerns were related to content that featured physical threats and incitements to violence, and Truth Social's banners warning of "sensitive content" were insufficient for Google.

IN OTHER NEWS: Only being 'cognitively impaired' could excuse Trump's recent Truth Social rant: conservative author

A post last week by an account called "TheVictim24," in response to one from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, was cited as an example of content Google found objectionable.

"It's be nice if you people weren't just okay with the military and police stage a rebellion and framing civilians," the post read. "Zero people trust the police and if the military comes in, we'll kill them. Someone admit this nation needs to be nuked because it's satanic."

SmartNews