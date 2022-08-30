Only being 'cognitively impaired' could excuse Trump's recent Truth Social rant: conservative author

Conservative author Jonathan Last is taking certain Republican commentators to task for turning yet another blind eye to a recent rant by President Donald Trump which he says only makes sense if Trump is either corrupt or "cognitively impaired."

Writing in The Bulwark, Last examines a statement that Trump made on his Truth Social platform on Monday in which he demanded to either be recognized as the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election or to have a new election immediately called.

Given that even stalwart Trump allies such as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) have told the twice-impeached former president that there is simply no mechanism for being "reinstated" as president after Congress certified the results of the 2020 election, Last can only think of two possibilities to describe Trump's current mental state.

"If Trump is serious, then he is cognitively impaired," he argues. "There is no way to accomplish the 'remedies' he proposes. The idea that someone could simply “declare” him the rightful winner of the 2020 election is preposterous... So either Trump does not have the baseline intelligence to understand how the government and the U.S. Constitution function — or he has suffered from some mental decline which has rendered him incapable of basic deductive reasoning."

Last goes on to explain that this is by far the most innocent explanation.

"On the other hand, if Trump is not serious—by which I mean that he does not actually believe that either of these remedies are even theoretically possible—then he is advocating the overthrow of the legitimately-elected government of the United States and rejecting the Constitution," he writes.

All of this, Last concludes, makes it important for conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who surely know Trump is proposing an unconstitutional coup, to make their voices heard when the former president floats such ideas.

"Sedition is now explicitly one of the policies," he warns.