Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls incendiary allegations against Manhattan DA as Trump indictment looms
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene(R-GA) holds a press conference to call for the dismissal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation over Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels is off Wednesday, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the case.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia on Wednesday hurled some of the most incendiary allegations yet against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accusing the prosecutor, without evidence, of “trying to incite civil unrest.”

“Now it’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence!” Greene tweeted Wednesday.

“Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party.”

Greene wasn’t the only member of the House Freedom Caucus who to rage tweet against the Manhattan DA on Wednesday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in a tweet took a not-so-veiled dig at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for not doing more to protect the former president.

“If I were Governor of Florida, I would not allow any Floridian to be hauled before a Soros-backed prosecutor in a blue city over politics. I wouldn’t make an exception to not protect the President of the United States,” Gaetz tweeted.

“Ron DeSantis should be standing in the breach to stop any sort of extradition of President Trump from the state of Florida. The fact that he’s not doing so puts every Floridian at risk who could be the subject of a false allegation.”

But even Gaetz didn’t go nearly as far as Greene, who called for Bragg’s arrest.

“Bragg is breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war,” Greene tweeted.

“Hold him accountable!”

