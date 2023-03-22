Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and old pal Piers Morgan over an interview for Fox Nation.

The former president reacted Wednesday afternoon to Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored," which will air Thursday on the streaming platform but has been shown in excerpted form on other networks, with an angry post on his Truth Social platform.

"While I am fighting against Radical Left Lunatics, Persecutors, and unfair Prosecutors who want to destroy us all, Ron DeSanctimonious is not working for the people of Florida as he should be, he is too busy chatting with a Ratings Challenged TV Host from England, desperately trying to rescue his failing Campaign," Trump posted. "But it’s my fault, I put him there!"

DeSantis took aim at Trump's character and leadership in the interview and said he didn't mind the "DeSanctimonious" nickname Trump had tagged him with, and the former president earlier this week floated salacious rumors about the Florida governor and presumed 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

