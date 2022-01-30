Putin's allies are growing worried about Tucker Carlson's future: Russian media analyst
Fox News screenshot/AFP

Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources" with host Brian Stelter, Daily Beast Russian media expert Julia Davis explained that Fox News personality Tucker Carlsonis becoming a star on Russian TV but there are concerns that he doing too much to back Vladimir Putin's saber-rattling at Ukraine.

As Davis explained, Carlson, whose nightly show is one of Fox's most popular, is seen as an effective propagandist for the Putin regime but they would like him to dial it back lest he lose credibility with some of his audience and some of his admirers in Russia.

Speaking with the CNN host, Davis stated, "He has become a little bit too obvious. It seems like the Kremlin has its biggest troll now piping pro-Kremlin propaganda to millions of his viewers and they went so far as to describe Tucker as one of their co-hosts essentially because he's receiving so much coverage in Russia."

"Also he is inviting experts or so-called Russia experts who don't even hide their affiliation with Russia's Foreign Ministry," she elaborated. "So Tucker's propaganda is very convenient for Russia, but it's been so blatant they've been worried that he might lose his relevance and be silenced or marginalized because his pro-Russian slant has become too obvious to ignore."

Watch below:

CNN 01 30 2022 11 45 04 youtu.be


