Tucker Carlson worried about leak of 'highly embarrassing' texts with Alex Jones

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is extremely worried that texts he exchanged with Alex Jones will leak, according to Fox News sources.
Two sources familiar with their relationship told The Daily Beast's "Confider" newsletter that Carlson and the right-wing conspiracy theorist trade text messages on a daily basis, and they said those communications would be "highly embarrassing" for the Fox News host if they're publicly revealed.
Carlson, according to a source close to him, is "sh*tting himself" over that possibility after two years' worth of messages sent and received by Jones have been turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Jones' attorneys accidentally sent a digital copy of all of his texts to lawyers representing Sandy Hook families who sued him for defamation, and attorney Mark Bankston has publicly said they include “intimate messages” between Jones and Republican “dirty trickster” Roger Stone.
Carlson and Jones have been friends for years, and the Fox News host has appeared multiple times on his Inforwars program and praised his unhinged rants and wrote a blurb for his upcoming book, "The Great Reset."
“Maybe Alex Jones is onto something,” Carlson wrote. “Read this book and decide for yourself who’s crazy.”