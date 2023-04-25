Daily Show: Tucker Carlson's leaving creates 'a huge white power vacuum at Fox'
Photo: Screen capture

The comedy shows lined up Monday night to dance on the grave of Tucker Carlson, who has now been ousted from three cable news networks.

The Daily Show's treatment of Carlson, featuring guest host Desi Lydic, was in the same vein as the Lincoln Project's "In Memorium" video.

"Wow, I can't believe a network that's so opposed to gender-affirming surgery would cut off their own d---," she joked.

The quip was made with thunderous applause and a wink from the host.

"Now, apparently, Tucker was forced out by Rupert Murdoch, which is pretty ironic," she continued. "Tucker spent so many years saying Mexican people were coming to take our jobs away. Turns out he should have been worried about Australians."

She explained that it's still unclear what specifically led to Murdoch's breakup with the former Fox host, but reports have been that it may have had something to do with Carlson's reporting on Jan. 6.

"So, let this be a lesson to everybody, if you try to topple America's democracy, you can stay on TV for two more years, and that's it!" joked Lydic.

See the Daily Show videos below or at the link here.

