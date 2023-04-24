The Lincoln Project publishes an 'In Memoriam' of Tucker Carlson with ten full seconds of laughter
Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

For those who have faced off against former Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the years, his downfall is now bringing his detractors together to dance on the grave of his career.

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Donald Trump former Republicans, collected some of their favorite clips of Carlson's conspiracy theories that he promoted on his nightly prime-time show. Everything from his promotion of the white nationalist "great replacement theory" to his war against M&Ms for the cartoons' outfits and perceived gender of the candy with no gender.

Set to peaceful music, the In Memoriam segment says goodbye to Carlson but closes with a number of clips of Carlson laughing, making it appear as though Carlson is laughing at his own downfall.

Those promoting the video are using a number of Tucker-related puns such as "Tuck off"and "he tucked around and found out." Meanwhile, conservatives tweeting the video are heralding the clips as Carlson's best moments.

See the full video below or at the link here.

