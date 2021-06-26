Watch Tucker Carlson put on a demonstration of ‘white rage’ — while denying it exists

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson continued his attacks on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Friday.

On Thursday, Carlson lashed out at the general as "stupid" and a "pig."

It all started with comments Milley made on the topic of critical race theory, which is the latest boogeyman keeping Fox News viewers up at night.

"I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read," Milley said. "And the United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train and we understand – and I want to understand White rage. And I'm White… So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out."

Carlson lashed out at the general again on Friday, combining the lunacy, ignorance, and perceived victimhood into a stellar example of white rage.

"So let's be really clear, white rage is not a medical condition, it's not even a legitimate academic theory, it doesn't exist," Carlson falsely claimed.

In reality, the term was popularized by Emory University Prof. Carol Anderson, who used the term in a 2014 Washington Post op-ed that perfectly explained the GOP voter suppression bills that would be introduced years later. The op-ed resulted in Anderson's 2016 book White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide.

"When we look back on what happened in Ferguson, Mo., during the summer of 2014, it will be easy to think of it as yet one more episode of black rage ignited by yet another police killing of an unarmed African American male. But that has it precisely backward. What we've actually seen is the latest outbreak of white rage. Sure, it is cloaked in the niceties of law and order, but it is rage nonetheless," Carol wrote in The Post in 2014.

"White rage recurs in American history. It exploded after the Civil War, erupted again to undermine the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision and took on its latest incarnation with Barack Obama's ascent to the White House. For every action of African American advancement, there's a reaction, a backlash," she explained.

Anderson explained how white rage drives GOP voter suppression efforts.

"Now, under the guise of protecting the sanctity of the ballot box, conservatives have devised measures — such as photo ID requirements — to block African Americans' access to the polls. A joint report by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the NAACP emphasized that the ID requirements would adversely affect more than 6 million African American voters. (Twenty-five percent of black Americans lack a government-issued photo ID, the report noted, compared with only 8 percent of white Americans.) The Supreme Court sanctioned this discrimination in Shelby County v. Holder , which gutted the Voting Rights Act and opened the door to 21st-century versions of 19th-century literacy tests and poll taxes," she explained.

But for Carlson, the term wasn't not something that could inform him about history and racism, in his mind it is actually a slur.

"White rage is a racial attack, it is an attack against people on the basis of their skin color," Carlson falsely claimed as he raged on.

Rants defending racism on his prime-time program have earned Carlson the nickname of "chief white power correspondent" at Fox News.

Watch:

Watch Milley's comments:



