MSNBC hosts ridicule Republicans for impotence against Tucker Carlson

At the end of Mehdi Hasan's Sunday show, as he handed it off to Ayman Mohadin, the two couldn't help but laugh at the GOP's helplessness in the face of a "bow-tie-wearing, frozen food heir."

It was a conversation after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke before the Atlantic Council when he mocked the Republican Party run by a single Fox opinion host.

"I mean, Ayman, wonderful Republicans aside, like I said, it's hard to disagree with that sentiment from Boris, it is crazy that the GOP, the grand old party, the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower, even Reagan, now lives in fear, not just a former reality TV star living in a resort in Florida, but also lives in fear of a former bow-tie-wearing frozen food heir, who hosts a daily white power hour on Fox. He now decides the GOP agenda, everything on aid to Ukraine, to the green M&Ms. He sets the tone, he decides the official enemies every night, and you dare not criticize him or cross him if you have an R next to your name. It's kind of crazy. It's kind of embarrassing, is it not?"

Mohadin agreed, recalling when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Jan. 6 an insurrection, which Carlson didn't like.

"I mean, I think it is beyond embarrassing," he said before showing a clip of Carlson hammering Cruz and the Texas senator "debasing" himself before the Fox host.

"This is a TV host who raged against a Republican congressman because that member-- alleged that Tucker's son was given a job on Capitol Hill to win favor with Republican establishment members," Mohadin continued. "I mean, Tucker's anger sent the GOP shaking in their boots that the national Republican Congressional committee had to put out a statement denying the allegation. That is where we are now — is this Republican Party basically, like you said, the party that played itself on standing up to communism in the USSR, now lives in fear of two privileged white men. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson."

Hasan argued he could understand Carlson pummeling Cruz when he couldn't even stand up for his own wife and father in the face of Trump's attacks in 2016.

See the exchange below or at the link here: