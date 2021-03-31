Tucker Carlson calls Matt Gaetz interview on sex trafficking scandal 'weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted'
Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) first responded to the news that he was the subject of an investigation into child sex trafficking by saying that the investigation was a fraud.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday evening, Gaetz alleged that he was simply "generous" to his girlfriend, though he didn't reveal how old that now ex-girlfriend was at the time.

It was revealed as part of the report that former Attorney General Bill Barr was the one behind the start of the investigation into the former Florida tax collector, which ultimately led to Gaetz.

"I'm not the only person on screen right now that has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act," said Gaetz, possibly forgetting about sexual misconduct allegations against Tucker Carlson.

"What is happening is extortion of me and my family regarding a former Department of Justice official," said Gaetz, implying that someone under Barr's office apparently tried to bribe him. Gaetz referred to the person as a "former" official, so it's unclear if the person was fired or resign under Barr or under new DOJ officials under the Biden administration.

He then told Carlson that he's never had a relationship with a 17-year-old, which poses a lot of questions about his "generosity" to the "ex-girlfriend" he referenced. It's unclear why he would mention that ex-girlfriend and his generosity to her when asked about a story involving a 17-year-old.

At one point they compared the investigation to t"he mafia."

The interview got even weirder, with Gaetz apparently implicating Carlson himself, and brought up Carlson's own sexual misconduct allegations. He then said that Carlson met one of the women in this probe.

Carlson ended the interview and turned to his audience, "That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted."

See the interview below:


Matt Gaetz blames alleged underage sex on organize crime www.youtube.com