Tucker Carlson says he's 'never met a white supremacist' -- even though he's employed several of them

In a new interview with Time Magazine, Fox News host Tucker Carlson once again downplays the idea that white supremacists are a threat to America, and even goes so far as to say he's never even encountered a white supremacist.

"I've never met a white supremacist in my entire life," he said in the interview. "According to Joe Biden they're everywhere. Maybe I'm surrounded by them and don't know about it."

The trouble is that Carlson has actually employed multiple white nationalists, both on his primetime Fox News show and through the Daily Caller, the publication he co-founded in 2010 and at which he served as editor-in-chief until 2016.

One of them was Katie McHugh, a now-repentant former neo-Nazi who worked at the Daily Caller in 2014 for several months before taking a job at Breitbart News.

Then there's Scott Greer, who also worked at the Daily Caller starting in 2014 and who was exposed three years ago for writing under a pseudonym for white nationalist Richard Spencer's Radix Journal.

Former Daily Caller writer Jonah Bennett, meanwhile, was exposed three years ago for regularly taking part in an email thread called the "Morning Hate" in which contributors described Adolf Hitler as "our good friend."

The most infamous example, however, is Blake Neff, a former Daily Caller writer who left the publication to join Carlson as the lead writer of his Fox News show.

Neff was eventually fired after it was revealed that he took part in an online forum in which he made multiple racist and sexist comments.