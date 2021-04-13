Tucker Carlson torn apart on CNN for spouting racist theory 'embraced by killers' and 'used for hate'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday doubled down on his embrace of the racist "great replacement" conspiracy theory that claims Democrats are deliberately "replacing" white people with immigrants to establish permanent control of the American government.
CNN host John Berman on Tuesday slammed Carlson for once again endorsing a conspiracy theory that has been invoked by multiple mass shooters in the United States as justification for massacring ethnic, religious, and racial minorities.
"What do you do with a racist theory chanted by white supremacists, embraced by killers, used for hate for generations?" Berman asked rhetorically. "Well, if you're Tucker Carlson, you embrace it again and again and again."
Contributor John Avlon then ran down the history of the "great replacement" conspiracy theory to show how Carlson is directly echoing neo-Nazi rhetoric -- and backing up his point by showing footage of white nationalists chanting, "Jews will not replace us!" at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He then pointed out that many supporters of former President Donald Trump have invoked the "great replacement" theory as their justification for taking part in the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol building.
"There's a new study of that that fear of the great replacement may have been a prime driver, including that replacement theory might help explain why such a high percentage of rioters hailed from counties with fast rising nonwhite populations," Avlon said. "Tucker Carlson is playing to his base."
Watch the video below.
Tucker Carlson torn apart for spouting racist theory 'embraced by killers' and 'used for hate' www.youtube.com