Rick Wilson: Tucker Carlson as nothing more than a nihilist who doesn't care about anything

Fox News is in a predicament. If they report the truth, their viewership abandons them, and they lose money; if they lie, they get sued and lose money. It's a disaster of their own making, and it's putting the corporate overlords in a difficult position as their top "personality" generates the biggest profits off of lies.
That was the summary from The lincoln Project's Rick Wilson when speaking to the former lawyer of Donald Trump, Michael Cohen. In his "Mea Culpa" podcast, which drops each Monday morning at midnight, Cohen spoke to Wilson about the recent revelations about the business of Fox lies that have surfaced in depositions and documents in a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems.
"Because he's the most — Tucker Carlson is the most normative force in the Republican media world — he is to the Republicans now what Rush Limbaugh was before he died," said Wilson. "He is the most important voice at Fox regarding the far right. He essentially runs an independent operation inside Fox. At this point, he's basically daring Fox to tell him to stop. He's going to engage in this agitprop and this propaganda and this, you know, arson of our country, because he makes a ton of money doing it and he makes a ton of noise doing it. And he's becoming more and more famous doing it. And look, he likes it. He likes this sh*t, Michael. He likes f*ckin' this country. You know, he likes being an assh*le. He likes the trolling. he loves all that sh*t."
Wilson remembered Carlson, he said he knew "years ago" when he ran the Daily Caller. He described the Fox darling as nothing more than a "nihilist who doesn't care about sh*t."
The conversation comes after former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart described Carlson as doing nothing but "play acting" along with J.D. Vance.
See the clip below or at the link here:
\u201cThe fireworks explode in tonight\u2019s upcoming episode of \u2066@MeaCulpaPodcast\u2069 featuring \u2066@ProjectLincoln\u2069 co-founder and political strategist \u2066@TheRickWilson\u2069. Subscribe, listen, rate and share. \u2066@ApplePodcasts\u2069 @spotify @audioboom @audioupmedia @meidastouch\u201d— Michael Cohen (@Michael Cohen) 1678068058