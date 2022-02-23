Tucker Carlson accused of being an 'arm of the Kremlin' -- by a former Trump official

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah said on Wednesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson had essentially become a propagandist for the Russian government.

While appearing on CNN, Farah was asked by host Jake Tapper what she made of former President Donald Trump's comments gushing about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "genius" move to invade Ukraine.

"It's not surprising," she said. "The former president had a soft spot for strong men, including Vladimir Putin. We saw that throughout his presidency."

Farah then suggested, however, that Trump wasn't the one taking the lead on pushing pro-Russian propaganda.

"I think the former president, as well as other prominent Republicans, are taking their pointer from one place, and that's Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News," she said. "He has become essentially an arm of the Kremlin and what he is talking about, what he is saying is indistinguishable from RT propaganda."

READ MORE: MAGA-rioting gluten-free TV chef charged with breaching Capitol on January 6th

Farah served as White House Director of Strategic Communications under Trump before having a falling out with the former president after he refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

She has subsequently condemned him for inciting the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Watch the video below.





