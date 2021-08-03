'Ever more terrifying': Tucker Carlson's visit with Hungary's authoritarian Viktor Orban sets off alarm bells

Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson will deliver a speech this weekend at a far-right conference in Hungary, setting of alarm bells back home.
The MCC Feszt is backed by Hungary's authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who appeared Monday on Carlson's online show for Fox Nation, and he'll broadcast his highly rated prime-time program from Budapest all week.
Journalists and others who follow Orban's authoritarian takeover saw Carlson's visit as an ominous sign, particularly after Donald Trump's attempted coup and ongoing efforts to rig future elections in Republicans' favor.
Nothing to worry about, just America's #2 demagogue meeting with the man who destroyed Hungarian democracy through… https://t.co/FIIx4MTjrJ— Brendan Nyhan (@Brendan Nyhan) 1627924336.0
Is it terrifying that Carlson is embracing Orban as TV spectacle? Absolutely. But to understand the effect this is… https://t.co/D2HnD9b4QY— Sarah Posner (@Sarah Posner) 1627995581.0
In Orban's Hungary, +90% of media is controlled by the ruling party. Businesses are physically and legally harassed… https://t.co/MdyTLJgXP1— Anne Applebaum (@Anne Applebaum) 1627988189.0
Remember that Tucker was trying to interview Putin? I wonder why he wants to connect with all these authoritarian l… https://t.co/1gyRXPbCc9— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1627957646.0
This is the fire fascists in our country want to play with. Tucker Carlson was polishing Viktor Orbán’s shoe last n… https://t.co/xGWxWrK9C3— Walter Shaub (@Walter Shaub) 1627992526.0
Axis 2.0 shaping up nicely. Orbán mentors all the next gen fascists. https://t.co/qViYd8p2oB— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@Ruth Ben-Ghiat) 1627949517.0
It's kind of funny that Orban is so admired by so many Americans obsessed with the Clinton Foundation - because cor… https://t.co/qUgkCRZsn3— David Frum (@David Frum) 1627997184.0
Admiring Orban’s Hungary is pathetic. It’s corrupt, where supporting the leader matters more for business success t… https://t.co/Xkul7PRMec— Nicholas Grossman (@Nicholas Grossman) 1627993293.0
Orbán is an anti-Semitic, racist demagogue and an authoritarian who is systematically destroying the remnants of de… https://t.co/KS3w7Vn9DJ— Brian Klaas (@Brian Klaas) 1627994161.0
The segment of the American right that dreams of "Trump but done effectively" really loves Orban. https://t.co/3jJDMEGAWv— Jeet Heer (@Jeet Heer) 1627939626.0
This is the most important piece you will read about Tucker Carlson, Dennis Prager, and Renee DiResta headlining MC… https://t.co/x8VFDhwVBt— primitiveradio (@primitiveradio) 1627923759.0