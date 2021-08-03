'Ever more terrifying': Tucker Carlson's visit with Hungary's authoritarian Viktor Orban sets off alarm bells
Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson will deliver a speech this weekend at a far-right conference in Hungary, setting of alarm bells back home.

The MCC Feszt is backed by Hungary's authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who appeared Monday on Carlson's online show for Fox Nation, and he'll broadcast his highly rated prime-time program from Budapest all week.

Journalists and others who follow Orban's authoritarian takeover saw Carlson's visit as an ominous sign, particularly after Donald Trump's attempted coup and ongoing efforts to rig future elections in Republicans' favor.
















