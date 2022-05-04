Watch: Huge brawl forces Tucson High School lockdown
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

Tucson High School was placed on lockdown after a large brawl occurred on Tuesday.

"According to the Tucson Police Department, it began when an adult arrived on school campus and a physical fight ensued," KGUN-TV reported. "According to TPD, no weapons were brought onto campus by the suspect and no injuries or medical transports have been reported."

The report noted the melee occurred during the busiest time of the day.

“The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour," the Tucson Unified School District said in a statement.

CBS-5 posted video of the fight posted to social media.

One person was detained by police.

Watch KGUN-TV's coverage below or at this link.

KGUN TV www.youtube.com

