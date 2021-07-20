Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 12-hour Twitter ban for pushing vaccine misinformation

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Twitter is temporarily banning QAnon-sympathizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a series of posts spreading false claims about vaccines.

"Ms. Greene, a Republican of Georgia, has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and masks as tools to curb the pandemic," the Times notes. "In tweets on Sunday and Monday, she argued that Covid-19 was not dangerous for people under the age of 65 who are not obese, and said vaccines should not be required... Twitter said Ms. Greene's tweets were misinformation, and it barred her from the service until Tuesday."

Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments shortly after taking office after her social media endorsement of executing prominent Democrats came to light, has also sparked outrage for comparing restrictions on unvaccinated people to yellow Stars of David marking out Jews in Nazi Germany, and comparing volunteers encouraging vaccination door-to-door to Hitler's Brownshirts.

This action comes amid renewed scrutiny on how social media companies allow disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic to propagate largely unchecked, despite having a litany of stated policies banning this behavior. President Joe Biden recently accused Facebook of "killing people" by letting anti-vaxxer propaganda continue — a statement he sought to scale back this week.