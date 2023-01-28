Watch: Video of Tyre Nichols' beating released as public urged to stay calm

Shocking bodycam footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops was released Friday night as officials urged the public to remain calm.

The video was described by the chief of Memphis police as "perhaps worse" than infamous footage showing Rodney King being attacked by LAPD cops in 1991 – an event that sparked six days of riots.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was severely beaten during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Police said he was stopped for reckless driving and chased after he ran from the scene.

The five police officers were fired and, on Thursday, charged with second-degree murder.

"I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," President Joe Biden said on Thursday. "Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Secrets about Catholic priest's 1966 murder unearthed by reporters

The lawyer representing Nichols' family said on Jan. 23 that the video showed the man being treated like a "human pinata."



"It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating of this young boy," attorney Antonio Romanucci told reporters.

"Our son ran because he was scared for his life. He did not run because he was trying to get rid of no drugs, no guns, no any of that. He ran because he was scared for his life. And when you see the video, you will see why he was scared for his life," said Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells.

Watch the videos below or at this link. Warning: Graphic content.

















