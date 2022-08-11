'Time to go home': Ukraine trolls Russian tourists in Crimea after launching successful attack on air base
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense trolled Russian tourists spending their summers in Crimea this week after the country's military carried out a successful attack on a Crimea-based Russian air base.

As CNN reported earlier this week, the surprise attack on the air base resulted in at least seven Russian planes being destroyed, including Su-24 bombers and Su-30 multirole fighter jets.

The attack was the first one launched by the Ukrainian military directly into Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Because of this, some Russian tourists who flocked to Crimea are now scrambling to flee since the territory is not as safe as they once believed.

This is what prompted the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to release a mocking video that chided the Russian tourists for choosing to vacation in Crimea despite having multiple other options available.

"You chose Crimea -- big mistake," the video stated, before then showing footage of smoke pouring out of the bombed air base.

The video then showed footage of a Russian tourist crying about having to leave Crimea in the wake of the attack.

"Time to head home," the video states. "Crimea is Ukraine."

Watch the video below or at this link.


