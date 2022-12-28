University of Idaho history professor exonerated after being accused of murder on TikTok
On Wednesday, TMZ reported that police in Moscow, Idaho appear to have ruled out an associate professor as being the University of Idaho killer after she was accused of the heinous multiple stabbings of students on TikTok.

"Police have all but cleared a University of Idaho professor accused by a TikTok user of ordering the brutal murders of 4 college students," said the report. "Moscow PD released a statement Tuesday, saying that at this time 'detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department' is involved in the slayings. Not only that, but police have not publicly ID'd a single suspect after 6 weeks of investigation."

"Professor Rebecca Scofield filed a federal suit last Wednesday, claiming Ashley Guillard posted TikTok videos accusing Scofield of ordering the fatal stabbings of Kalyee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin," said the report. "According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Guillard has over 100,000 TikTok followers and received 2.5 million likes on the Scofield videos, damaging the professor's reputation."

Guillard, according to the report, is a supposed "internet sleuth" who claims she can solve murders through tarot card readings. She claims to have used this method to solve the shooting death of rap start Takeoff. However, Houston police and prosecutors do not list any such thing as part of how they arrested the suspect in that case, which involved witness accounts of an argument and physical and fingerprint evidence.

"In the docs, Scofield denies any connection to the crimes, stating that she was visiting friends in Oregon at the time of the November 13 massacre. Scofield also says she didn't know any of the victims, nor did they take any of her classes," said the report. "What's more, Scofield had allegedly never met Guillard ... but tried to resolve the situation by sending her cease and desist letters to no avail."

The University of Idaho stabbings remain a subject of popular fascination and horror, as police continue to have no suspect and very few publicly-stated leads.

