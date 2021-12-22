University of Utah opens investigation into alleged KKK recruitment drives on campus: report
Members of the KKK hold a rally (Martin/Flickr )

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the University of Utah is investigating an incident where men wearing Ku Klux Klan robes tried to recruit students in a dorm.

"In the [incident], which allegedly happened on Oct. 1, an RA reported overhearing some students in the student’s original dorm building talking about seeing some men dressed in KKK attire trying to recruit students to a white supremacist group," reported Courtney Tanner. "The U. again looked through three days of video but did not find anything fitting that description, the spokesperson said. She later clarified that the report noted that the men dressed in the white robes were inside the dorm."

The university has assigned the matter to the Racist and Bias Incident Response Team.

This comes amid another report last month about an incident in September, in which a pair of University of Utah students allegedly shouted the N-word at a contractor on a loading dock and pelted him with sunflower seeds and coffee pods from an upstairs window.

