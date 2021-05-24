Newly unredacted Mueller docs expose damning details of Manafort's lies about meetings with Kremlin agents

Disgraced former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort infamously blew up his plea agreement with prosecutors by repeatedly lying to them even after pledging full cooperation in their probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, the details of Manafort's lies to prosecutors have long remained a secret -- until Monday, that is, when Judge Amy Berman Jackson unsealed more lightly redacted documents showing detailing the exact nature of Manafort's deceptions.

In short, Manafort repeatedly lied to investigators about his dealings with Ukrainian national Konstantin Kilmnik, who was sanctioned earlier this year for giving Manafort-provided internal Trump campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services.

According to the documents, Manafort lied to prosecutors about the extent of his discussions with Kilimnik over a Russian-backed "peace plan" for Ukraine that would have split the country in half; about sharing internal Trump campaign polling data with Kilimnik, who then allegedly passed that information on to Russian intelligence; and about a meeting he had with Kilimnik in Madrid in early 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

Additionally, prosecutors allege that Manafort lied to them about Kilimnik's role in a witness-tampering scheme, despite the fact that he had previously admitted to conspiring with Kilimnik in his own plea agreement.

Read the full filing here (PDF).