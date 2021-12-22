US Army researchers expected to announce what might be the ultimate COVID vaccine: report

A new report from Defense One claims that researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are expected to announce "within weeks" that they've developed what might be the ultimate vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

According to Defense One's sources, the Army researchers have been developing a vaccine that "protects people from COVID-19 and all its variants, even Omicron, as well as from previous SARS-origin viruses that have killed millions of people worldwide."

Researchers began work on the vaccine nearly two years ago, when they first received the novel coronavirus's DNA sequencing and then strove to make a vaccine that would be effective against its future mutations.

So far, trials show that the vaccine has held up well against the latest dominant mutation of the virus, and they expect it will hold up against other variants as well.

"Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reed’s SpFN uses a soccer ball-shaped protein with 24 faces for its vaccine, which allows scientists to attach the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains on different faces of the protein," writes Defense One.

Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch, tells Defense One that the vaccine is particularly important given how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading throughout the world.

"With Omicron, there's no way really to escape this virus," he said. "You're not going to be able to avoid it. So I think pretty soon either the whole world will be vaccinated or have been infected."

