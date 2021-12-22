'Surprised' Trump says he's 'very appreciative' Biden credited him for vaccines

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that former President Donald Trump was "surprised" and gratified that President Joe Biden mentioned his role in helping to get COVID-19 vaccines developed.

"Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced increased testing capacity and expanded access to vaccines and support for hospitals across the country amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week makes up more than 73% of new infections in the country," reported Brooke Singman.

"Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine," Biden said Tuesday. "Thanks to my administration, the hard work of Americans, we let, our roll-out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms.'"

Trump proceeded to tell Fox that he appreciated Biden giving him and his team credit.

"'I'm very appreciative of that — I was surprised to hear it," Trump told Fox News. "I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy."

In his last year of office, Trump presided over "Operation Warp Speed," a federal plan that helped expedite the development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. However, he also came under criticism for his repeated efforts to downplay the virus, and for his refusal to publicize that he had been vaccinated, as well as the fact that he tested positive for the virus days before the first presidential debate with Biden and didn't disclose it.

Trump has subsequently received a booster, and urged his followers to do the same, but his announcement was met with boos from his own supporters, who have consistently polled as among the most vaccine-denialist group in the country.