New Uvalde body cam video shows cops vomiting and sobbing after looking inside the classroom
A new CNN special on Sunday by Shimon Prokupecz revealed new video footage not previously made public of the Uvalde shooting.

After an hour of doing nothing, the shooter was finally dead, and police moved in.

The show opens with the sound of gunfire from the shooter and from the police. The next scene is a group of officers finally entering the classroom. What follows is a collection of body camera footage showing officers vomiting outside. Others were sobbing and holding each other. A different video showed an officer shaking while trying to clean blood off their hands.

Before that, the video that was released showed the police standing around, trying to figure out what to do.

The footage that CNN showed was approved by the parents to reveal to the public. Prokupecz explained to viewers that the families hope that showing the footage in the special will help create more motivation to do something more to help stop the mass shootings.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Prokupecz that they've fought for the information previously blocked from the public. In some cases, it's only because of the media that any parents can access information about what happened that day.

