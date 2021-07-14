Ohio Republicans still feuding over bizarre ‘vaccines cause magnetism’ witness that made state a laughingstock

Ohio Republicans are squabbling over widely-mocked testimony by a discredited anti-vaccine doctor -- who continues to insist she's right about the shots causing recipients to become magnetized.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's testimony about vaccines, magnets and 5G broadband cellular networks made the state a national laughingstock on late-night talk shows, and Ohio House Health Committee told the Ohio Capitol Journal that state Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) and anti-vaxxer Stephanie Stock ignored his warning against inviting the physician and an anti-lockdown.

"We did not include Tom Renz or Sherri Tenpenny on our agenda," said state Rep. Scott Lipps (R-Franklin). "They protested, called me personally, and said they wanted Renz and Tenpenny."

Gross refused to comment on the chairman's account of the testimony, saying she's busy and the story was "old news," but she told the publication that Lipps praised Renz's testimony and said Tenpenny "sounds great" -- which he denied.

"I would expect nothing different from Rep. Gross," Lipps said via text message. "I have quickly learned she [accepts] no responsibility for her actions or decisions and is quick to blame anyone and everyone. Also, the first agenda we [put] out for proponent testimony had NO Renz and NO Tenpenny. Rep. Gross vehemently objected."

Renz, who obtained his law license shortly before the pandemic began, has filed numerous lawsuits related to coronavirus safety measures that one judge described as "a jumble of alleged facts, conclusory and speculative assertions, personal and third-party allegations, opinions, and articles of dubious provenance and admissibility."

He testified shortly after Tenpenny against House Bill 248, which Gross sponsored and would prohibit employers from requiring worker vaccinations.

Tenpenny thanked Gross at 1:47 a.m. the day after the hearing for being "strong and brave" enough to allow her testimony, according to an email obtained in a public records request, and included a largely unrelated article from the Journal of Nanobiotechnology about magnet particles and nanosensors, which are used in cancer diagnosis and treatment -- and she seems to believe as proof of her unscientific claims.

"Don't let them bully you or disparage me," she told Gross. "We're on to something here… and the LOUDER they scream, the more they are trying to hide. I stand by everything I said today. I put out FACTS and HYPOTHESIS (points to ponder)."