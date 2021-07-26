Trump-loving Arizona GOP state senator calls COVID vaccines 'the Mark of the Beast' in unhinged rant

On Monday, far-right Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers posted an attack on vaccination efforts on Twitter, suggesting that advocates of COVID-19 immunization are Satanic.

"No one should be forced to take the vaccine," wrote Rogers. "The globalists are practicing for the Mark of the Beast."

"Globalists" is a slur with deeply anti-Semitic roots that has been increasingly appropriated by many within the Republican Party, including former President Donald Trump.

Rogers, who has been a key figure in promoting the discredited "audit" of ballots in Maricopa County, has drawn nationwide attention for calling for a do-over of the presidential election, pushing neo-Nazi conspiracy theories about the "Great Replacement" of white people, and sung the praises of Confederate generals.