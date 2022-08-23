Florida NAACP leader resigns over claims she endured 'hateful racism' at the organization

Absent another, and this time a successful coup, it's unclear how Trump's MAGA movement would take power "this year." There is little chance currently Republicans will take control of the Senate in January of next year, after the November election. FiveThirtyEight as of this writing gives Democrats 63 out of 100 chances of retaining control of the Senate. Even if the House were to impeach Garland – on what grounds Bannon does not say – there's effectively no chance the Senate would convict.

"You have weaponized this from the beginning," Bannon continues, presumably referring to the FBI executing a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.



"You're trying to criminalize against Trump," he continues, a statement that does not appear to make sense.

"The only way you know you can stop MAGA and stop the ascendant movement of MAGA is quite simply, you're going to try to use law for – it's not going to work," Bannon says in another confusing statement.

"We're not going to tolerate it. Okay, that's it. We're going to massively win at the polls. Then we're going to impeach you guys. Then we're gonna put you in prison. Okay, because you people are a disgrace. And what you've done here, behind the scenes your little sneaky thing on this presidential records on this archives is absolutely outrageous."



Legal experts disagree.

Bannon was once the executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart website, which he infamously bragged was "the platform for the alt-right." He was a vice president at and served on the board of Cambridge Analytica, which is credited with helping get Donald Trump elected president. Bannon was also the 2016 Trump campaign's CEO for 88 days, succeeding Paul Manafort.

He was pardoned by Donald Trump for charges relating to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.



In November of 2020 CNN reported "Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested ... that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts."

"Bannon falsely claimed President Trump had won reelection, despite several key states still being too close to call, and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray," CNN added. "He then said he would go further: 'I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone.'"

In July Bannon was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

Watch Bannon below or at this link.