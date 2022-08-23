Florida NAACP leader resigns over claims she endured 'hateful racism' at the organization
Dr. Vanessa Toolsie has resigned as the president of her local NAACP in Orlando, Florida. Toolsie, who is of Indian descent and born in Trinidad, claimed that she was the victim of anti-Asian discrimination.

Toolsie accused an executive board member of trying to exclude her from the NAACP's annual gala by ignoring her emails and failing to send out timely meeting announcements on purpose. Toolsie, who became the president of the organization in March, said that she'd endured "hateful racism" during her time at the Orange County branch of the NAACP.

“I will NO LONGER tolerate ANY racism against me for being a #ProudBrownWoman of #SouthAsian and #Caribbean descent,” wrote Toolsie. "The fact that I have consistently been made to endure this hateful racism in anti-racist spaces is abhorrently shameful, and in moving forward, let it be widely known that I have #ZEROtolerance for any further anti-Brown racism against me or anyone else. More to come. #STOPAAPIhate #BROWNandPROUD,” she noted. Toolsie also said she could no longer continue to work for the organization while she is "maliciously racistly oppressed."

Toolsie reportedly resigned with a statement on Facebook as well as a statement on Monday evening during a virtual board meeting. John Cummings, a spokesman for the board meeting, said he was concerned about the allegations.

“I am concerned about this person and the charges that were made,” said Cummings. “We don’t want to overlook or dehumanize or, in any way, cause anybody problems or concern intentionally or unintentionally.” At least one person during the meeting called Toolsie's allegations "false" while another asked if she had any proof that she was discriminated against.

The current vice president of the Orange County NAACP, Tiara Robinson, will take over as president on Aug. 31.

