QAnon conspiracist dies from COVID-19 -- and Trump-loving attorney accuses hospital of 'medical murder'
A QAnon conspiracist has died from COVID-19 after becoming the center of a harassment campaign against the Chicago hospital where she was being treated for the deadly virus.

Veronica Wolski died early Monday after spending weeks at Amita Resurrection Hospital, which was targeted for harassment by pro-Donald Trump conspiracists Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn over doctors' refusal to treat her with ivermectin instead of proven therapies, reported Newsweek.

"I have just learned that Veronica Wolski saw the face of God this morning at 12:44 a.m.," Wood posted on his Telegram account.

Wood had asked his more than 800,000 social media followers to call the hospital to demand ivermectin for Wolski, who he now claims was murdered by medical personnel there for withholding the medication used to treat parasitic infections and is unproven as a treatment for COVID-19.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that these medical murders stop NOW and the perpetrators be brought to justice," Wood posted. "Veronica will be on her bridge in Heaven looking down on us. We must do our best to make sure Veronica did not leave this Earth in vain."

