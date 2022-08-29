Video shows chaotic scenes on the streets of Modesto as violence erupts at ‘straight pride’ event

Violence erupted this Saturday during a rally in Modesto, California, put on by the National Straight Pride Coalition was crashed by a much larger number of LGBTQ and pro-choice counter protesters, The Modesto Bee reports.

The rally was the fourth in four years that took place in front of the local Planned Parenthood building and the second within that time frame where violence has broken out.

According to the Bee's report, a scuffle broke out when a Proud Boy tried to push past a line of police, causing counter protesters to start throwing water bottles in response. People also started lighting off fireworks. A smokebomb reportedly started a small bush fire.

Police officers in tactical gear descended on the scene, firing pepper spray pellets into the crowd of counter protesters.

Three people, including two straight pride attendees and one counterprotester, were arrested for “failure to disperse,” the Bee reported.

Watch video of the confrontation below.

Straight Pride Event- Modesto CA, LBGQT People Assault Proud Boys www.youtube.com

