Watch: GOP upstart candidate hinted he might vote for Democrats in 2004

A video of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy surfaced this week showing him participating in a Democratic Primary town hall in 2003.

Appearing on camera while Al Sharpton was running in the early days of the race, Ramaswamy indicated he was trying to pick which Democrat to support for the primary.

"Last week on the show we had Sen. [John] Kerry (D-MA). And the week before we had Sen. [John] Edwards (D-NC). And my question for you is, of all the Democratic candidates out there, why should I vote for the one with the least political experience?" he asked, indicating he was searching for the perfect Democrat to support.

Ironically, Ramaswamy was seeking to understand why someone with perceived "little political experience" should earn his support. He is now being considered the candidate with "little political experience." Ramaswamy has never served in any elected office or worked in any legal profession, which has been one of the criticisms against him.

Both former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Nikki Haley attacked Ramaswamy for his lack of experience during he debate last week.

Ramaswamy is now surging in the polls, the New York Times recently reported, although he and other GOP candidates currently trail former President Donald Trump.

