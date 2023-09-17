Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to explain why he is so 'annoying' in Fox News interview

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday attempted to explain why people find him "annoying."

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream confronted the candidate about his poor performance in the polls.

"So your profile is growing, but as it does, our polling also shows your unfavorables are up," Bream said. "This is the latest polling, up 12 points since we polled this in August."

"One recent opinion piece puts it this way," Bream continued. "Of all the descriptors attached to Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political tyro enjoying a bizarre surge in the Republican primary race for second place, the most common one seems to be annoying. Why do you think, as more people have gotten to know you, your unfavorables are up too?"

Ramaswamy blamed his poll numbers for "intense criticism" after his debate performance.

"The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be U.S. president," he remarked. "The fact of the matter is Thomas Jefferson was 33 years old when he wrote the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

"He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way," Ramaswamy added. "And so I think we need to revive that spirit."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link. .