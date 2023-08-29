Trump calls GOP rival 'controversial' after 9/11 remarks: 'Some things you have to hold in'
Former President Donald Trump accused Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy of being too "controversial" after he suggested the U.S. government was involved in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with conservative host Glenn Beck on Tuesday.

"I think he's great," Trump said when asked if he would consider Ramaswamy for vice president.

"Look, anybody that said, I'm the best president in a generation," he continued, "and he said it a couple of times, and he said it in a hundred years. So, I have to like a guy like that."

But Trump also had a warning for the Republican newcomer.

"He's starting to get out there a little bit," the former president observed. "He's getting a little bit controversial. I've got to tell him to be a little bit careful, because some things, you have to hold in just a little bit."

An audio recording recently surfaced of Ramaswamy repeating conspiracy theories about 9/11.

"I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers," he told The Atlantic. "Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero."

