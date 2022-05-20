The FBI is not taking the rise of white supremacy seriously: former undercover agent

In an interview with the Guardian's Ed Pilkington, a former FBI agent who spent years infiltrating and working undercover in extremist hate groups claimed his former employers are not paying enough attention to the rise of white nationalism -- and subsequent increase in domestic violence -- seriously enough.

Coming just a week after an 18-year-old New York man went on a murderous rampage at a Buffalo grocery store in a predominately Black neighborhood after reportedly publishing a racist manifesto online, former FBI agent Michael German insisted Americans can expect more domestic terrorism of that sort unless the FBI gets its act together.

As Pilkington wrote, German said the law enforcement agency is "underplaying" the threat of creeping white nationalism that specifically put neighborhoods like the one in Buffalo "fatally exposed."

“US law enforcement is failing, as it long has, to provide victimized communities like Buffalo’s with equal protection under the law. They are not actually investigating the crimes that occur,” said German, now with the Brennan Center at NYU School of Law.

Noting that recent studies have "pinpointed white supremacy as the greatest domestic terrorism threat in America today," Pilkington wrote, "German said that US law enforcement in general, and the FBI in particular, were lagging behind. Despite a clear mandate from Congress, the bureau has yet to produce statistics revealing the scale of white supremacist crimes."

According to German, "White supremacists kill far more Americans than anybody else the FBI designates as domestic terrorists, yet the bureau still doesn’t document the crimes and fatalities that occur. I think that’s a reflection of lack of concern for the victims of that violence.”

With the Guardian journalist claiming that "FBI agents are also overwhelmingly white and male, and the bureau has been infused with elements of white supremacist ideology stretching back decades." German concurred and said that is part of the problem.

“When I was going undercover in the 1990s I was warned about sympathy towards white supremacy among officers – that was raised as a hazard for my undercover operation," he admitted.

