Jobless workers living 'surrealistic nightmare' as recession looms
Having fallen badly behind during the pandemic, Washington’ s unemployment benefits system stands on shaky ground as unemployment is poised to rise. - Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times/TNS

Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they did before COVID shuttered the economy in 2020, even though fewer are filing claims. Workers whose benefits are delayed struggle to get help: calls to the ESD's help desk were answered just 12.5% of the time in December. "It's just been like a surrealistic nightmare," said Aydin Ba...