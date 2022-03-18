mercenaries

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that yet another tactic being used by Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't working.

According to the report Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was called in to supply some of his fighters as Russia continues to suffer heavy losses. Putin has already asked China for military help and food supplies.

The Chechen forces were "pummeled and its commander was killed by Ukrainian forces when it tried to seize the Hostomel Airport." So, Putin asked him for more forces. In fact, he's asked for help over and over.

“We are in Hostomel, these days we are 20 kilometers away from you,” Kadyrov said on his personal Telegram channel ahead of the Kyiv. "Should I knock on your door?"

While they might be scrappy mercenaries, they're not ready for an actual war, said New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy fellow Munira Mustaffa.

“They’re not trained for the conventional battlefield,” she said. “They’re there to hype up their image as fearsome warriors and sell their reputation for savagery that they earned in putting down the Chechen insurgency.”

The Wall Street Journal also reported that "the independence of the Chechen units in Ukraine has caused problems in coordination with Russian troops. It could have been a factor in the battle for Hostomel Airport, where troops from the 41st motorized regiment of the Chechen national guard were killed along with their leader Magomed Tushayev."

The mercenaries were stationed in Crimea during that takeover and then in Syria.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

SmartNews