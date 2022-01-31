WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over Biden's promise to appoint a Black woman as Supreme Court justice

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room show, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Joe Biden over his pledge to nominate a Black woman to take the place of outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. She also slammed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) for endorsing Biden's efforts.

"We want leaders in Washington that are actually going to do the job instead of beg and cry on television for small dollar donations when someone is actually trying to get them out of office," Greene said. "And so for Lindsey Graham to stand there on television and defend Joe Biden's pick for a Black justice on the Supreme Court, which is the most racist thing -- I thought we were done with racism in this country -- we should look at character, accomplishments, and he ability to do the job."

According to Greene, Graham is "helping Biden's agenda" and "doesn't care about the two-tier justice system in America because he feels he was a victim of the riot at the Capitol right along with Nancy Pelosi..."

Watch the video below:

