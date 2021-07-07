WATCH: Trump supporter sprays Black woman with water hose in viral TikTok video

A "racist" supporter of president Donald Trump is shown attempting to spray a Black woman with a water hose for no apparent reason in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

According to the Daily Dot, the video shot in Georgia was originally posted by the daughter of the Black woman, who deleted it from TikTok before it was reposted to Twitter on Tuesday.

"My mom is outside cleaning the grill, and this is what she does," the daughter says at the start of the video, as the white female Trump supporter begins spraying her water hose over a chain-link fence from across the street. The fence is covered in pro-Trump signs, and several dogs are barking loudly behind it.

"All you wanna do is fight and run your damn f*cking mouth!" the white woman yells.

"You're the one who started it, though," the daughter responds. "She (my mother) ain't do nothing to you. You're doing way too much. She didn't do nothing to you. You want somebody to touch you. Early in the morning, and my neighbor wanna be racist.



"We don't do nothing to this lady. Y'all see her signs and everything. Y'all see her chairs," the daughter says, turning the camera toward a long line of lawn chairs that appear to be on the white woman's property facing the Black family's home.

"Everything is facing us, and she harasses us every single f*cking day," the daughter says. "The only thing my mom was doing was cleaning the f*ckin'' grill this morning."

"Bring it!" the white woman screams at one point.

"C'mon, Karen!" the Black woman responds, mocking her.

"It's OK. Nobody wants to fight, OK?" the Black woman finally says.



"She wants to fight," the white woman yells, referring to the daughter, before the video ends.

The video had racked up nearly 20,000 views and hundreds of replies on Twitter by Wednesday afternoon.

Watch it below.