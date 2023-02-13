'We need immediate help': GOP pushing Midwest states to lower minimum age to work

The labor storage across the country has hit all industries and all regions, regardless of political party affiliation, however Republicans in Midwest state legislatures are proposing lowering the age to work so children as young as 14 can work jobs in blue-collar industries to make up for the shortage.

The two Midwestern states leading the charge are Iowa and Minnesota. Both were hit hard during the pandemic. Minnesota lost 90,000 workers during the pandemic. To close out 2022, Iowa had an estimated 75,000 open jobs across the state in December.

Both states have introduced legislation to lower the minimum ages to work in a variety of industries while protecting employers from legal liabilities including accidents, illnesses and other unforeseen circumstances. Minnesota's legislative bill focuses on supply younger workers for its vital construction industry while Iowa's proposed laws are to benefit its important meatpacking industry.

Expanding the pool of workers has been a popular position across state legislatures, and not surprisingly the Department of Labor has reported an increase of child labor violations since 2015.

Opponents against the legislation see the bill as a proposed trap for teenagers.

"Because of the high demand for workers, where there are holes in the system, unfortunately child laborers can get caught up in staffing some of those holes," David Weil, a former wage and hour administrator at the Department of Labor, said in an interview.

Other opponents cite that the jobs the teenagers work do not transfer well into the workforce after they have completed their education. Supporters say it is a perfect cross-section of experience and opportunity for the young employees.

Iowa's bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work in the meatpacking industry and Minnesota's bill would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to perform construction work.

Iowa and Minnesota aren't the only two Midwestern states looking to expand their workforce with younger labor. Wisconsin's Republican-led Senate had passed a bill to expand official working hours for 14 and 15-year-olds, but it was vetoed recently by Democrat Governor Tony Evers. In the same region the state of Ohio was reintroduced a bill that expands working hours for 14- and 15-year-olds with their parents permission.

