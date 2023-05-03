Supreme Court justice gives Illinois city until Monday to respond to challenge of assault weapons ban
The United States Supreme Court on Oct. 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C.. - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Supreme Court justice has given the city of Naperville, Illinois, a chance to reply to a challenge to the city and state bans on assault weapons, opening the door to a possible high court review of the issue.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave the city until Monday to respond to a Naperville gun shop owner who says the ban is unconstitutional and is putting him out of business. Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, and the National Association for Gun Rights want the bans to be put on hold until lawsuits challenging the bans are resolved.