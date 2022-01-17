Trump-loving Arizona Republican shares MLK Day post celebrating Confederate leaders
Wendy Rogers during a 2016 interview. (Screenshot/YouTube)

A right-wing Arizona legislator who has fully embraced Donald Trump's election lies marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sharing a social media post by a white nationalist.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who was instrumental in her state's bogus election "audit," retweeted a post by white nationalist Scott Greer celebrating Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Rogers, who recently announced that her campaign raised nearly $2.5 million last year, has previously shared content from whit nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The GOP legislator has also pushed Trump's election lies in right-wing media, including appearances on QAnon-related podcasts.

