Dr. Oz claims on an official doc his residence is in a place that doesn't exist
Dr. Oz, heart surgeon & television personality speaks, at the Web Summit, Lisbon. (Shutterstock.com)

On Monday, Business Insider reported that Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz listed a nonexistent town as his residence on an official campaign filing.

"Oz, the celebrity doctor and Trump-endorsed candidate ... put down 'Huntington Valley' instead of 'Huntingdon Valley,'" reported Jake Lahut. "While there's also a town called Huntingdon in Pennsylvania, Huntington Valley does not exist."

Oz has faced repeated questions about his ties to the state of Pennsylvania. While he attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, he has lived in New Jersey for 30 years, inviting accusations of carpetbagging from his political opponents.

"The Oz campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment," continued the report. "Oz's candidacy stoked controversy early on in the Republican primary after the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he used his in-laws' Pennsylvania address to register to vote in the state last year, despite living in New Jersey for several years."

The TV personality won the Republican nomination for Senate by fewer than 1,000 votes last month, after an extended recount and litigation with his main rival, hedge fund executive David McCormick.

This comes amid other controversies facing the Oz campaign, including a recent report that a business owned by his family faced the largest fine in the history of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the hire of unauthorized workers. It also comes as his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recovers from a stroke he suffered on the campaign trail days before the primary.

